Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:56AM PST until February 13 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.