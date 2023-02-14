Dust Advisory issued February 14 at 3:55PM MST until February 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM MST/500 PM PST/.

* At 353 PM MST/253 PM PST/, a large dust channel has been observed

and is spreading toward the northeast through Blythe.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 17.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 126 and 156.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 16.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo

Verde, Midland, Blythe Airport, Ripley, East Blythe, Ehrenberg and

Poston.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!