High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 1:17PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 85 mph. Isolated
gusts to 100 mph on the desert slopes of the San Diego County
mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be impacted on I-10 due to
reduced visibility of 1 mile or less in blowing dust, and on
I-8 into Imperial County, where strongest winds are expected to
create a significant hazard to motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.