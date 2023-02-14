High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:20PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than one mile at times. Strong winds could damage trees and other objects. Travel will be difficult due to reduced visibility, and especially for high profile vehicles due to gusty cross-winds in some areas. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Blowing dust will reduce visibility at times.

