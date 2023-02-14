High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:20PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Blowing dust will reduce visibility at times.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than one
mile at times. Strong winds could damage trees and other
objects. Travel will be difficult due to reduced visibility, and
especially for high profile vehicles due to gusty cross-winds in
some areas.
Use caution if you must drive.