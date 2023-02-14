High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:20PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 85 mph. Isolated

gusts to 100 mph on the desert slopes of the San Diego County

mountains. Areas of blowing dust and sand in the deserts with

reduced visibility at times.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be impacted on I-10 due to

reduced visibility of 1 mile or less in blowing dust, and on

I-8 into Imperial County, where strongest winds are expected to

create a significant hazard to motorists.

Use caution if you must drive.