High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:20PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 85 mph. Isolated
gusts to 100 mph on the desert slopes of the San Diego County
mountains. Areas of blowing dust and sand in the deserts with
reduced visibility at times.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be impacted on I-10 due to
reduced visibility of 1 mile or less in blowing dust, and on
I-8 into Imperial County, where strongest winds are expected to
create a significant hazard to motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.