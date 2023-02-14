High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:41AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 85 mph. Isolated

gusts to 100 mph on the desert slopes of the San Diego County

mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be impacted on I-10 due to

reduced visibility in blowing dust, and on I-8 into Imperial

County, where strongest winds are expected to create a

significant hazard to motorists.

Use caution if you must drive.