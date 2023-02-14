High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:41AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 85 mph. Isolated
gusts to 100 mph on the desert slopes of the San Diego County
mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be impacted on I-10 due to
reduced visibility in blowing dust, and on I-8 into Imperial
County, where strongest winds are expected to create a
significant hazard to motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.