High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 3:46PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo
Basin and Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to
hazardous crosswinds and low visibility due to blowing dust.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.