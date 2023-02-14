Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 3:18PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west to northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.