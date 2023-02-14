Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:13AM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake
Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark
County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las
Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…through 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of
blowing dust will be possible as well, especially near any dry
lake bed areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.