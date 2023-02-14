Skip to Content
February 15, 2023 6:27 AM
Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:37PM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake
Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark
County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las
Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST/11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Periods of blowing dust will be possible as well, especially
near any dry lake bed areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

