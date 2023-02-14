Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:37PM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible as well, especially near any dry lake bed areas. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

