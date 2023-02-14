Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 1:23PM PST until February 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.