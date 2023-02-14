Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 2:46AM PST until February 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 4500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.