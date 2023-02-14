Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 2:46AM PST until February 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 4500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

