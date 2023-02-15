Freeze Warning issued February 15 at 3:24AM PST until February 16 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning and from midnight tonight to
8 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.