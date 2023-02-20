High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 12:34PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Plateau.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Widespread
blowing dust will be possible, leading to reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected
along area highways. The strongest gusts are expected to be in
areas of higher terrain and winds should peak overnight on
Tuesday.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.