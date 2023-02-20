High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 12:34PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected
along area highways including Interstate 40. Dangerous boating
conditions develop along the Colorado River Valley including
Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu due to wave heights up
to 5 feet. The strongest gusts are expected to be in areas of
higher terrain and winds should peak overnight on Tuesday.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.