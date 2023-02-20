High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 1:54AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected

along area highways including Interstate 40. Dangerous boating

conditions develop along the Colorado River Valley including

Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu due to wave heights up

to 5 feet. The strongest gusts are expected to be in areas of

higher terrain and winds should peak overnight on Tuesday.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.