High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 1:54AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Widespread blowing dust

will be possible, leading to reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected

along area highways including Interstate 15, Interstate 40, and

Highway 93. The strongest gusts are expected to be in areas of

higher terrain including the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Winds

should peak overnight on Tuesday.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.