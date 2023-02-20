High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 1:54AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Widespread blowing dust
will be possible, leading to reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected
along area highways including Interstate 15, Interstate 40, and
Highway 93. The strongest gusts are expected to be in areas of
higher terrain including the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Winds
should peak overnight on Tuesday.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.