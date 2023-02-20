High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 1:54AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Widespread blowing dust
will be possible, leading to reduced visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous travel conditions are expected
along Interstate 15 and Interstate 40. The highest gusts are
expected to be in areas of elevated terrain. The strongest winds
will occur on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.