High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 2:53AM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing sand and dust will result

in areas of poor visibility.

Use caution if you must drive.