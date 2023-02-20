High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 2:53AM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing sand and dust will result
in areas of poor visibility.
Use caution if you must drive.