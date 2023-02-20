Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 2:53AM PST until February 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland
Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

