Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 9:04PM PST until February 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph for tonight through
Wednesday.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With the low snow levels, snowfall could
impact travel on portions of the Ortega Highway on Wednesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
