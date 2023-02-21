Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 9:04PM PST until February 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph for tonight through

Wednesday.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With the low snow levels, snowfall could

impact travel on portions of the Ortega Highway on Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.