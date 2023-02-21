Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 9:04PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Wednesday, winds will gust
as high as 85 mph. Snowfall through Wednesday afternoon of 3
to 5 inches. Much heavier snowfall is possible for Thursday
and Friday with snow levels rising from around 2500 feet
Thursday to 4000 to 4500 feet Friday afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very low snow levels will impact all
roads in the mountains making travel hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.