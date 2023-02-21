Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 9:04PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Wednesday, winds will gust
as high as 80 mph. Snowfall through Wednesday afternoon of 3 to
5 inches. Much heavier snowfall is possible for Thursday and
Friday with snow levels rising from around 3000 feet Thursday to
4500 to 5000 feet Friday afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The very low snow levels will impact all
roads in the mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.