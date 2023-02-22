Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:15PM PST until February 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 15

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph through tonight.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The more widespread snow showers are

expected on Thursday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.