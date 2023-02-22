Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:15PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Scattered snow showers will continue today

with more widespread snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday

night, snowfall is expected to range from 1 to 3 feet above 6000

feet and 3 to 4 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at

least 6 inches in most areas. Wind gusts up to 50 mph through

tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Snow levels will rise to around 5000 feet Friday night, then

fall to around 3500 feet Saturday. The combination of very heavy

snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog, and

strong gusty south winds will create blizzard conditions at

times on Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snow is expected Friday

night into Saturday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.