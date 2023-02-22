Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:15PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Scattered snow showers will continue today

with more widespread snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday

night, snowfall is expected to range from 1 to 3 feet above 6000

feet and 3 to 4 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at

least 4 inches in most areas. Gusts up 60 mph expected through

tonight.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday night, then

fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination of very heavy

snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog, and

strong gusty south winds create blizzard conditions at times on

Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night

into Saturday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.