Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:15PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Scattered snow showers will continue today
with more widespread snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday
night, snowfall is expected to range from 1 to 3 feet above 6000
feet and 3 to 4 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at
least 4 inches in most areas. Gusts up 60 mph expected through
tonight.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation
is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.
Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday night, then
fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination of very heavy
snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog, and
strong gusty south winds create blizzard conditions at times on
Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night
into Saturday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.