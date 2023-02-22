Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:43AM PST until February 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph today.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The more widespread snow showers are
expected on Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.