Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:43AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph today.

Scattered snow showers will continue today with more widespread

snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday night, snowfall is

expected to range from 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet and 2 to 3

feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at least 6 inches in

most areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Snow levels will rise to around 5000 feet Friday night, then

fall to around 3500 feet Saturday. The combination of very heavy

snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog, and

strong gusty south winds could create near-blizzard conditions

at times on Friday and Friday night and possibly into Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.