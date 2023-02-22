Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:43AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph today.
Scattered snow showers will continue today with more widespread
snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday night, snowfall is
expected to range from 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet and 2 to 3
feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at least 4 inches in
most areas.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation
is expected to develop on Friday or Friday night and continue
into Saturday. Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday
night, then fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination
of very heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow,
and fog, and strong gusty south winds could create near-blizzard
conditions at times on Friday and Friday night and possibly
into Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.