Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:43AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph today.

Scattered snow showers will continue today with more widespread

snow showers on Thursday. Through Thursday night, snowfall is

expected to range from 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet and 2 to 3

feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at least 4 inches in

most areas.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday or Friday night and continue

into Saturday. Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday

night, then fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination

of very heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow,

and fog, and strong gusty south winds could create near-blizzard

conditions at times on Friday and Friday night and possibly

into Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.