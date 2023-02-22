Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:43AM PST until February 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.