Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:03AM PST until February 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego
County Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.