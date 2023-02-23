Skip to Content
today at 11:12 AM
Published 9:00 PM

Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 9:00PM PST until February 25 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego
County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

