Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow showers will continue through tonight
with additional snowfall of 12 to 18 inches above 6000 feet
and around 2 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at
least 4 inches in most areas.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation
is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.
Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday night, then
fall to around 3500 feet Saturday. The combination of very
heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog,
and strong gusty south winds will create blizzard conditions
at times on Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snow is expected
Friday night into Saturday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.