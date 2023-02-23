Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow showers will continue through tonight

with additional snowfall of 12 to 18 inches above 6000 feet

and around 2 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at

least 4 inches in most areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Snow levels will rise to around 5500 feet Friday night, then

fall to around 3500 feet Saturday. The combination of very

heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog,

and strong gusty south winds will create blizzard conditions

at times on Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snow is expected

Friday night into Saturday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.