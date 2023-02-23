Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow showers will continue through tonight
with additional snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000 feet and
around 2 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at least 4
inches in most areas.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation
is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.
Snow levels will rise to around 5500 to 6000 feet Friday
night, then fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination
of very heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow,
and fog, and strong gusty south winds create blizzard
conditions at times on Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snowfall
is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.