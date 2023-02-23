Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 10:57AM PST until February 24 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 4000 feet and 8 to 16

inches above 5000 feet. Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions

expected. Total snow accumulations above 5000 feet of 3 to 5

feet. Between 4000 and 5000 feet, 1 to 3 feet is expected.

Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Visibility

in fog and heavy snow of less than one-quarter mile expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Winter Storm Warning until 4 AM PST Friday then a

Blizzard Warning from 4 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening

commute. Visibility will be near zero.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.