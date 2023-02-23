Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 10:57AM PST until February 24 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A snow level near 2500 feet will rise to

3000 to 3500 feet tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.