Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 9:07PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow will continue through Saturday with

additional snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000 feet and

around 2 feet on the higher peaks with snowfall of at least 4

inches in most areas. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More widespread and heavier precipitation

is expected to develop on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Snow levels will rise to around 5500 to 6000 feet Friday

night, then fall to around 4000 feet Saturday. The combination

of very heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow,

and fog, and strong gusty south winds create blizzard

conditions at times on Friday into Saturday. Heaviest snowfall

is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.