Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 10:02AM PST until February 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Scattered snow showers are possible at

times into Friday morning with total snow accumulations of up

to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.