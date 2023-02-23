Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:41PM PST until February 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Scattered snow showers are possible at
times into Friday morning with total snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.