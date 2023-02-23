Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:51AM PST until February 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Scattered snow showers are possible at

times into Friday morning with total snow accumulations of up

to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.