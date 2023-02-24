Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 1:23PM PST until February 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and
Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds
will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large trucks…trailers
and campers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.