Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 6:37AM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and
Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.