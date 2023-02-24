Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 1:33PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and

visibility less than one-quarter mile in blowing snow and fog

through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations above 5000

feet of 3 to 5 feet. Between 4000 and 5000 feet, 1 to 3 feet is

expected. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

From Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning, additional snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday. For

the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening

commute. Visibility will be near zero.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.