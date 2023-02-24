Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 1:33PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the
heaviest snow Saturday. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000
feet and around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up to
35 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times, especially
on Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest
precipitation is expected Saturday with the cold front. The
strong winds, heavy snow and low visibilities will create
blizzard conditions at times on Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.