Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:18AM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult along Interstate 15

between Baker and Primm, specifically over Mountain Pass.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.