Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 3:19AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow today with the heaviest snow Saturday.

Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000 feet and around 2 feet on

the higher peaks. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times, especially on

Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest

precipitation is expected Saturday with the cold front. The

strong winds, heavy snow and low visibilities will create

blizzard conditions at times on Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.