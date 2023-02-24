Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 8:17PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, strong winds and
visibility less than one-quarter mile in blowing snow and fog
through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations above
5000 feet of 3 to 5 feet. Between 4000 and 5000 feet, 1 to 3
feet is expected. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50
to 60 mph. From Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning,
additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Visibility
will be near zero.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.