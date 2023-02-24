Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 8:17PM PST until February 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow through Sunday morning, with the

heaviest snow Saturday. Snowfall of 8 to 16 inches above 6000

feet and around 2 feet on the higher peaks. Winds gusting up

to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times, especially

on Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest

precipitation is expected Saturday with the cold front. The

strong winds, heavy snow and low visibilities will create

blizzard conditions at times on Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.