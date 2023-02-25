Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 10:07AM PST until February 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest
Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California,
Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and
Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds
will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large
trucks…trailers and campers. These winds will create very
choppy waters and generate large waves which could capsize or
swamp small craft.
Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Boaters are urged
to avoid the open water and stay close to shore or in protected
coves and inlets.