Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 1:26AM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Arizona and
southeast and southern California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning to 8 PM MST /7
PM PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. I-10 and I-8
will be affected. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.